Armed driver going 118 mph in New Baltimore flees troopers, pretends to be officer, MSP says

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – An armed driver who was speeding at 118 mph on I-94 in New Baltimore fled state troopers and later claimed to be a police officer before his arrest, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers spotted the driver around 7 p.m. Wednesday on I-94 near 23 Mile Road. They tried to stop the car, which was going 118 mph in a 70 mph zone and didn’t have a license plate, but it fled, according to authorities.

Troopers said they ended the pursuit but later saw the car again in New Baltimore. They tried another traffic stop when the driver began to reverse down the road and into a private driveway, police said.

Officials blocked the driveway with a patrol car and took the driver into custody, according to MSP.

While he was in custody, the driver falsely identified himself as a police officer, officials said.

Troopers found a 9 mm Glock pistol in the center console of the car. It was registered to the man, but he does not have a concealed pistol license, authorities said.