Ford produces 10 million face shields for health care workers

Ford Motor Co. announced Thursday that they have produced 10 million face shields for health care workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ford workers have been volunteering to produce face shields since March 23 as frontline workers face shortages of protective equipment.

Officials say the company has shipped face shields to medical workers in all 50 states as of Thursday. Just a few weeks ago, Ford shipped one million shields to New York City -- the state hit hardest by COVID-19 in the U.S.

More than 350 UAW workers are producing the shields at a rate of 1 for every 10 seconds, officials said.

Ford says it is also making gowns, respirators and ventilators to aid the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: