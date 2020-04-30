Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Wednesday night

DETROIT – Despite complaints that the stay-at-home order violates constitutional rights, a Michigan court ruled Wednesday that it doesn’t.

Here’s what happened Wednesday:

The Michigan Court of Claims ruled Wednesday that the stay-at-home order does not infringe on constitutional rights.

The court also denied a motion for preliminary injunction, ruling that the current version of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order and previous versions don’t violate rights.

Canterbury Village is postponing drive-in movies that were scheduled this week and next week.

The postponement announcement was posted to the Canterbury Village Facebook page with the message that the “governor just shut us down.”

According to the post, the governor halted the event.

Construction in the state of Michigan is set to resume May 7 as the plan to reopen the state in phases amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues, Whitmer’s office confirmed.

Whitmer’s communications director, Zach Pohl, addressed a report that the governor would sign an executive order Friday to reopen the state’s construction industry on May 7.

“The reporting in MIRS is accurate," Pohl said. "No one should be surprised that the governor would open a lower risk field like she has said at previous press conferences.”

Whitmer highlighted a new program to help essential workers receive a college education on Wednesday.

The "Futures for Frontliners” program aims to provide a tuition-free pathway to college or a technical certificate to essential workers.

Five golf courses will reopen in Oakland County over the next five days, with specific rules for tee times and social distancing.

Here are the courses and their expected reopening days:

Glen Oaks Golf Course in Farmington Hills -- Friday

White Lake Oaks Golf Course in White Lake -- Friday

Lyon Oaks Golf Course in Lyon Township -- Monday

Red Oaks Golf Course in Madison Heights -- Monday

Springfield Oaks Golf Course in Davisburg -- Monday

The courses will open at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Hours might vary based on staff availability.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 40,399 as of Wednesday, including 3,670 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 39,262 confirmed cases and 3,567 deaths Tuesday.

The official recovery total is 8,342.

Whitmer is in a heated battle with legislators, saying she needs emergency powers extended because she’s trying to save residents from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I don’t enjoy using all of these levers of this office, but I have to do this to save lives, and that is what centers every decision we’ve made,” Whitmer said.

While the battle against the COVID-19 is far from over, a debate is raging in Michigan over plans to reopen the state for business.

Michigan’s State of Emergency is set to end this week. Whitmer wants it extended, as do Republicans. But they also want to speed up the reopening plan.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

