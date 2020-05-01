‘It’s something I missed’ -- Livonia man opens his sports store for curbside pickup

LIVONIA, Mich. – There’s not much happening in the world of sports these days, but a lot of people rely on the industry to make a living.

With sports on hold, one local businessman decided to open his sport memorabilia shop Friday for curbside pickup.

While sports memorabilia isn’t essential, John Yu said the feeling of going to work is essential to him.

Yu owns Pro Sports Zone inside the Laurel Place Mall on Six Mile Road in Livonia. Friday was the first time the store had been open since March.

“It is something I’ve missed,” Yu said.

Yu said he built his business on personal relationships with his customers and while he could try to sell his memorabilia online, it is not the same.

When he announced he would do curb side pick up, his loyal customers said they would stop by to buy things from him.

“I like to do that personal touch with my customers," Yu said. “Online is fine but you are losing that person to person touch.”

While sitting at home, Yu said he started to think he could lose the business he built himself when he came to the U.S.

“I came from China in 1989,” Yu said. “I worked my way up and keep it positive, keep fighting.”

Yu said selling just one or two items a day makes him feel connected and productive. It helps him know his business will survive.

