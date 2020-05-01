Westland police seek man wanted for theft at cell phone store

WESTLAND, Mich. – Westland police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a thief wanted for larceny.

The vehicle the thief was in can be seen in the video player above.

Police say the thief was a customer at the cell phone repair store located at 33676 Ford Road in Westland on Wednesday, April 22 around 7 p.m.

When the employee left the sales area, the thief allegedly reached behind the counter and stole a cell phone.

The man then entered the passenger side of a red vehicle and fled the store eastbound on Ford Road. Police say the man is described as black, 20-25 years old and medium build. He was wearing a grey zip up hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the video is asked to call police at 734-713- 3706.