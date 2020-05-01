Woman carjacked at gunpoint while at stop sign in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – A woman was carjacked Thursday morning at a stop sign in Southwest Detroit.

Detroit police said the 37-year-old victim was in her 2006 blue Buick Lacrosse at Ferdinand and Christiancy streets when someone wearing all black approached her on foot at about 10 a.m.

The suspect forced her out of the car at gunpoint and stole the car.

Police said the suspect is 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall. No further description was provided.

The incident is under investigation.