Michigan beauty professionals organize to strategize salon reopenings

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Salon, spa and barbershop professionals are working together within the Michigan Association of Beauty Professionals (MABP) to share industry-related information amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The MABP is an organization comprised of cosmetologists, manicurists, estheticians and barbers whose goal is to “enhance and elevate the image of licensed salon professionals in Michigan,” officials say.

The organization is asking industry professionals to come together to discuss and develop recommendations for Michigan Gov. Whitmer on reopening the industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we watch other states begin to transition we are taking notes and talking to our members about what is possible," said MABP Board Member Alyssa Faulkner. “We plan to present these recommendations to the governor."

Spas have been closed since March 16 and barbershops and nail and hair salons have been closed since March 21 under executive orders issued by Whitmer.

Officials say their priority is keeping industry professionals informed amid the pandemic. The MABP is also asking for feedback from members on how and when they can safely return to work.

Industry professionals can become a member of the MABP at their website here. The organization can be found on social media at ‘@mibeautypros’.

