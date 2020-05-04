2 at large after murder of Flint security guard who told woman to wear mask

FLINT, Mich. – A security guard at a Flint Family Dollar was shot to death Friday after telling a woman she needed to wear a mask inside the store, authorities said.

Calvin Munerlyn and the woman, identified as Sharmel Teague, 45, had a verbal altercation over her not wearing a mask at the store at 877 E. 5th Avenue, authorities said.

Sharmel Teague (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Michiganders are required to wear masks inside businesses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Surveillance video showed Bishop leaving the scene in a red GMC Envoy. She drove to the River Village Apartments.

The Envoy returned about 20 minutes later, authorities said. Witnesses said men wearing dark clothing entered the store.

Authorities said one man, identified as Larry Edward Teague Jr., 44, yelled at Munerlyn about disrespecting his wife then Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, shot Munerlyn.

Authorities are seeking two people in connection with a murder in Flint on May 1, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Authorities are seeking two people in connection with a murder in Flint on May 1, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Sharmel Teague had messaged Larry Teague between the altercation and the shooting, officials said.

Police are still looking for Bishop and Larry Teague. Sharmel Teague is in custody.

All three people are facing first-degree premeditated murder and gun charges. Larry Teague is also charged with violating the order to wear a mask in stores.