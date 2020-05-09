2 men arrested after allegedly killing Flint security guard who told woman to wear mask

FLINT, Mich. – Two men are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Flint security guard over a face mask dispute May 1.

Police were looking for Larry Edward Teague Jr. and Ramonyea Travon Bishop after Calvin Munerlyn was shot to death following an argument with a woman who wasn’t wearing a mask at a Family Dollar at 877 E. 5th Avenue.

The woman, Sharmel Teague, 45, who is in custody, went to an apartment after the argument. Shortly after, Larry Teague and Bishop are accused of going to the store and killing Munerlyn.

Larry Teague, 44, was arrested Thursday at a motel in Houston.

Police said they received information that he may have went to Texas. Investigators staked out a motel, which was reserved under his name, and arrested him as he returned to his room.

Officials believe two people who were with Larry Teague rented him a car in Michigan and drove him to Texas, where they then bought him clothes at a Walmart and got him a motel.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton charged those two people -- Laura Ann Mitchell and Terrence Devon Findley -- with obstruction of justice, harboring a felon and being an accessory after the fact to a felon. Mitchell was also charged with lying to a police officer.

A prosecutor in Texas also charged Mitchell and Findley with hindering apprehension of a murder suspect.

Laura Ann Mitchell and Terrence Devon Findley (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Bishop, 23, was arrested late Friday afternoon in Bay City after officials learned he may be there.

Police entered a three-unit home at 1000 S. Madison and called the unit they believed Bishop was hiding inside. He was arrested without incident. Police said the woman who was renting the unit was cooperative with police.

After the shooting, Larry Teague and Bishop were charged with first-degree premeditated murder and gun charges. Larry Teague is also charged with violating the order to wear a mask in stores.