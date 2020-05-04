ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 4, 2020

Published: May 4, 2020, 7:49 am

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 43,754 as of Sunday, including 4,049 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 43,207 confirmed cases and 4,020 deaths Saturday.

The official recovery total is 15,659.

VIEW: Tracking Michigan’s active coronavirus (COVID-19) cases

The official COVID-19 recovery rate in Michigan is now 15,659.

Officials provide an update each Saturday. Last week, that number was 8,342.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-71 Saturday, May 2.

The order extends existing safety measures to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies until May 29.

It also extends temporary relief from licensing requirements for food sellers and pharmacies.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), made an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

Khaldun has been working directly with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to respond to the state’s COVID-19 pandemic.

In her interview with Chuck Todd, Khaldun explained why the governor isn’t racing to reopen Michigan’s economy amid the pandemic.