ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- May 4, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Michigan COVID-19 data as of May 3, 2020.
Death toll reaches 4,049

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 43,754 as of Sunday, including 4,049 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 43,207 confirmed cases and 4,020 deaths Saturday.

The official recovery total is 15,659.

15,659 recoveries reported

The official COVID-19 recovery rate in Michigan is now 15,659.

Officials provide an update each Saturday. Last week, that number was 8,342.

Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Order extending safety measures protecting consumers, employees

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-71 Saturday, May 2.

The order extends existing safety measures to protect consumers and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies until May 29.

It also extends temporary relief from licensing requirements for food sellers and pharmacies.

Dr. Khaldun speaks on Meet the Press

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), made an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

Khaldun has been working directly with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to respond to the state’s COVID-19 pandemic.

In her interview with Chuck Todd, Khaldun explained why the governor isn’t racing to reopen Michigan’s economy amid the pandemic.

Weather: Frost possibilities this week

