Gov. Whitmer approves of Detroit rapper’s ode to her during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, now affectionately referred to by her supporters as “Big Gretch," took to Twitter on Sunday night to share her approval of a song about her.

This is too much 😂

Love the nickname.

Love the song.

See ya at the cookout, @GmacCash.

Until then, Big Gretch says stay home and stay safe! — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 4, 2020

Detroit rapper GmacCash’s “Big Gretch” praises the governor’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“She’s doing it for Michigan, so when she hits the stand, everybody should be listening,” GmacCash raps, adding that Whitmer has earned her Buffs, or Cartier Buffalo sunglasses, which are often seen as a status symbol in Detroit.

RELATED: SNL delivers a parody message from Gov. Whitmer, ‘that woman from Michigan’

Whitmer has received both support and backlash toward how she has handled the COVID-19 outbreak, namely her stay-at-home order, which was extended until May 15 on April 30.