Gov. Whitmer approves of Detroit rapper’s ode to her during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Big Gretch’ earns her Buffs in song

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Friday, May 1, 2020. The governor said Michigan's stay-at-home order remains in effect despite Republicans' refusal to extend her underlying coronavirus emergency declaration, as she amended it to allow construction, real estate and outdoor work to resume next week. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, now affectionately referred to by her supporters as “Big Gretch," took to Twitter on Sunday night to share her approval of a song about her.

Detroit rapper GmacCash’s “Big Gretch” praises the governor’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“She’s doing it for Michigan, so when she hits the stand, everybody should be listening,” GmacCash raps, adding that Whitmer has earned her Buffs, or Cartier Buffalo sunglasses, which are often seen as a status symbol in Detroit.

Whitmer has received both support and backlash toward how she has handled the COVID-19 outbreak, namely her stay-at-home order, which was extended until May 15 on April 30.

Hear the song below (NOTE: There is explicit language):

