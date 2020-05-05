Detroit police write 272 tickets, give 768 warnings to people violating social distancing orders over weekend

DETROIT – Detroit police wrote 272 tickets and gave 768 warnings to people violating coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing orders over the weekend.

Those numbers are from Friday through Sunday. Police were on patrol as people got outside during the nice weather.

Those new tickets are in addition to 750 tickets police said they had written from the start of social distancing measures ordered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer through Friday night.

Two weekends ago, on March 24, police issued more than 30 tickets to people gathering in groups to street race and drive recklessly on the west side.

Michigan’s stay-at-home order prohibits people from visiting with people who live in a different household. That order is in place until May 15