First Responders Children’s Foundation donates 10,000 surgical masks to Wayne County

DETROIT – The First Responders Children’s Foundation recently donated 10,000 surgical masks to Wayne County amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The masks were delivered to the Wayne County Sheriff’s office in Detroit and will be distributed to local officers, medical personnel and inmates, officials said.

“Having protective equipment accessible during these perilous times is critical," said Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon. "While government has done what it can to supply it, the truth is: we are very reliant on donations from the business world and from charities and foundations -- such as the First Responders Children’s Foundation.”

Wayne County has been hit hard by COVID-19 and currently has the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the state. The Wayne County Sheriff’s department is no exception -- 200 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 while two officers and two jail doctors have died from the virus, Napoleon said.

The foundation’s donation is part of their “Mask Project” through which they provide hospital grade masks to frontline workers across the U.S. Visit their website here to learn more.