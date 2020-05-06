Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Tuesday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus-related Executive Orders are enforceable, Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed Tuesday.

Here’s what happened Tuesday:

Amid the threat of legal action from Michigan lawmakers, a lawsuit filed by a state representative and angry protests from Michigan residents, the attorney general has confirmed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) executive orders are enforceable by law enforcement officials.

Michiganders pitched in nearly $3,000 to buy Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a pair of Cartier Buffalo sunglasses after a song went viral praising her handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Detroit rapper GmacCash’s “Big Gretch” caught fire over the weekend. On the track, he rapped that the governor has earned her Buffs.

Whitmer’s office sent a statement saying she was grateful for the gesture but couldn’t accept the glasses. GmacCash responded by saying he will donate the money raised to community organization New Era Detroit.

JetBlue is suspending flights to Detroit and 15 other airports across the country through Sept. 30 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The airline noted in a request to the United States Department of Transportation “that there is extremely low demand" at the airports, adding that other airlines would still transport passengers in these locations.

Executives from General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, UAW officials and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have discussed a tentative date for reopening the state’s auto plants.

Initially, officials were targeting early May, but that was vetoed by the United Automobile Workers union. Now, May 18 is the target date.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 44,397 as of Tuesday, including 4,179 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 43,950 confirmed cases and 4,135 deaths Monday.

The official recovery total is 15,659.

Jeff Daniels and Big Sean narrated a video to inspire Metro Detroiters during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The virus outbreak has upended many people’s lives, leading to job losses, deaths of loved ones and anxieties about what’s to come, but Daniels and Sean have a reminder: “There is always hope.”

Watch it here.

Michigan has released new guidelines on seeking non-COVID-19 related medical or dental care during the ongoing pandemic.

An Emergency Order issued in March was signed “to ensure healthcare systems had enough staffing, bed capacity and personal protective equipment (PPE) to care for all patients, as well as to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The state says the order “was meant to be flexible so patient care can be considered on a case-by-case basis to determine which services are needed more immediately and which can be safely delayed without resulting in a decline in health.”

A Macomb County woman who was asked to wear a mask inside a store due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) responded by attacking the employee and spitting on police officers, authorities said.

Kristin Hoff, 33, of Roseville, entered Nino Salvaggio’s in St. Clair Shores on April 26 without wearing a mask, police said.

A store employee asked Hoff to leave the store because entering without a mask was against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

Pfizer has started a new clinical trial on a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and it’ll be manufactured in Michigan.

Pfizer and BioNTech SE announced Tuesday that the first participants have been dosed in the U.S. in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the “BNT162 vaccine” program to prevent COVID-19.

The trial is part of a global development program, and the dosing of the first cohort in Germany was completed last week.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

