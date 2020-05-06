Free Uber rides available for domestic, sex violence survivors in Michigan during coronavirus pandemic

Uber has partnered with the Michigan Coalition To End Domestic & Sexual Violence (MCEDSV) to provide free transportation for survivors of domestic and sexual violence amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Uber donated $25,000 worth of free rides to MCEDSV, who will distribute them among individuals in need.

“As many public transportation systems in Michigan aren’t running and unemployment is at all-time high, victims of violence are facing incredible barriers in Michigan to seeking services, getting to a shelter, getting sexual assault nurse exams, or even getting to a grocery store," said Sarah Prout Rennie, JD Executive Director at MCEDSV. “This donation will help save lives.”

Individuals in need of assistance can call 855-VOICES4 or text 866-238-1454 at any time. MCEDSV can send a unique code for a free ride or deploy an Uber to the victim’s location to transport them to a safe location, officials said.

The free rides from Uber will also help existing clients to access essential needs, officials said.

Click here for more information and resources from MCEDSV.

MORE RESOURCES