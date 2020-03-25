Resources for domestic violence survivors remain available during coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – As the coronavirus pandemic continues it can lead to severe anxiety and even a rise in domestic violence.

Doctors and social workers want people to know that their lines are open for people with stress or people in danger.

Being forced to stay inside during the pandemic can get frustrating, but it can put people in danger if someone in the house is also their abuser.

The domestic violence shelter Haven in Pontiac reports calls to its hotline have remained steady through this crisis. It does expect calls to rise once the crisis is over because right now not everyone is able to make a call for help.

Jill Blackson is the deputy director of Community Care Services. She’s making sure patients with mental health issues are staying connected via telehealth to their doctors and professionals during the crisis.

“You have folks who were already struggling with anxiety and depression and this has taken it to a whole another level for sure,” Blackson said.

For parents it could become a refresher course in problem solving.

“Maybe get creative,” Blackson said. “And when you get on each other’s nerves, maybe a little social distancing in the house isn’t a bad idea.”

Community Care Services also wants everyone to know that despite so many things being shut down it is still taking new patients.

24-Hour Crisis Line: 1-800-241-4949

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

Haven wants people to know its hotline is always available.

Crisis and support: 248-334-1274

Toll free crisis line: 877-922-1274

READ: Disaster Distress Helpline provides 24/7 mental health support to those affected by coronavirus outbreak

MORE: Here’s which Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.