Man shot during argument while walking into Inkster liquor store

INKSTER, Mich. – An argument led to a man getting shot outside an Inkster liquor store Wednesday, police said.

Police said the 33-year-old victim was walking into Leon’s Party Store on Inkster Road, just south of Avondale Street, before noon when a man walked up and started arguing with him.

The man and victim tussled, police said, before the victim was shot. He is in temporary serious condition.

An innocent bystander with a concealed pistol license then walked up and the shooter ran away. Police said several people were detained in a different area of the city, and a weapon was retrieved.