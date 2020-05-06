52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Man shot during argument while walking into Inkster liquor store

Victim in serious condition

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Inkster, Inkster Shooting, Inkster Crime, Crime, Shooting, Gun Crime, Leon's Party Store, Inkster Road, Local, Wayne County
A man was shot outside Leon's Party Store in Inkster on May 6, 2020.
A man was shot outside Leon's Party Store in Inkster on May 6, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

INKSTER, Mich. – An argument led to a man getting shot outside an Inkster liquor store Wednesday, police said.

Police said the 33-year-old victim was walking into Leon’s Party Store on Inkster Road, just south of Avondale Street, before noon when a man walked up and started arguing with him.

Related News: 3-year-old found stabbed to death inside Inkster home

The man and victim tussled, police said, before the victim was shot. He is in temporary serious condition.

An innocent bystander with a concealed pistol license then walked up and the shooter ran away. Police said several people were detained in a different area of the city, and a weapon was retrieved.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: