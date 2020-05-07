Fire engulfs pallet business on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A fire engulfed a pallet restoration facility Thursday on Detroit’s east side.

The building caught fire just before noon. Officials said all three people who were working at the business made it out safely.

The fire also spread to a home’s garage and started a cell phone tower on fire.

A neighbor near the business said it’s not the first time there has been a fire there.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Detroit Fire Department’s arson team is investigating.