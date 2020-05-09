15-year-old boy electrocuted while working at building in Detroit

DETROIT – Police said a 15-year-old boy was working at a building in Detroit on Friday when he came in contact with high-voltage power lines and died.

He was pronounced dead on scene. The investigation has been turned over to the Detroit Police Department.

DTE Energy released the following statement:

“We learned this evening that a 15-year-old boy, while on the roof of an apparently vacant warehouse on Detroit’s west side, inadvertently came into contact with DTE’s overhead power line and tragically was electrocuted. This is an urgent reminder of the inherent danger of energized power lines and the need to always stay at least 20 feet away from any line. Always assume that power lines are `live.’ Our thoughts and prayers go out to the boy’s loved ones.”

