2 men killed in Michigan mobile home, police say

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Two men were killed in a Kentwood mobile home Friday night, according to a report from Grand Rapids based station WOOD-TV.

Police were called to the Paris Estates Mobile Home Park after 11 p.m. Friday night. The victims, two men in their 30s, were found fatally shot by officers inside a home on Marlette Avenue.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case. Police have not disclosed the name of the victims. They do not believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.