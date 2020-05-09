206 Wayne County Sheriff’s Office employees, 29 jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said 206 employees have coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Friday.

Additionally, 29 inmates at the Wayne County Jail have tested positive. As of Friday, 89 of the jail’s 812 inmates had been tested.

That number is up from 177 sheriff’s office employees and 13 inmates as of April 22. Officials said 113 employees have returned to work as of Monday.

Testing was expected to be completed in jail one on Friday. Testing of inmates in jail two began Friday, and jail three inmates will be tested beginning Monday.

Inmates are receiving both nasal and blood draw serology, as they are being tested for both COVID-19 and antibodies.

The testing is being conducted by the physician group of Wayne state University and ACCESS.

Officials have been reviewing the cases of inmates who would not be a danger to the public if released during the COVID-19 pandemic, since the illness can easily be transmitted in jails. Sentencing judges have the final say.

