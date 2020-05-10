7-year-old girl shot inside Detroit home on Mother’s Day

DETROIT – A 7-year-old girl was shot Sunday at 1:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Burgess in Detroit, police say.

According to police, shots were fired into a home in the area by an unknown shooter who struck the girl.

She was taken to a hospital and is being treated for injuries. Police say the girl is listed in serious condition. The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.