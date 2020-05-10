50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

7-year-old girl shot inside Detroit home on Mother’s Day

Shooter is unknown

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Detroit, Wayne County, Metro Detroit, Police, Detroit Police Department, Detroit Home, Burgess, Shooting, Gunfire
photo

DETROIT – A 7-year-old girl was shot Sunday at 1:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Burgess in Detroit, police say.

According to police, shots were fired into a home in the area by an unknown shooter who struck the girl.

She was taken to a hospital and is being treated for injuries. Police say the girl is listed in serious condition. The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: