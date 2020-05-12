Fight at Pontiac gas station leads to woman trying to hit someone with car, fleeing authorities

PONTIAC, Mich. – A fight at a Pontiac gas station Sunday night led to a police chase after a woman allegedly tried to hit another woman with her car.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Marathon Gas Station in the 500 block of N. Perry Street just after 11 p.m. about a fight.

The caller said one woman involved, who was later identified as Nicole Shantal Collins, 32, began trying to hit the other woman involved with her car as she retreated inside the building. Collins then allegedly rammed the front door of the gas station with her car.

When deputies arrived, the caller told them Collins was driving away and pointed out her car.

Deputies said they activated their lights and followed Collins. She was allegedly driving a silver Kia slowly south on N. Perry Street.

A deputy inside a marked police vehicle with its lights and siren activated who was traveling north crossed lanes in an attempt to stop Collins, but she drove around the vehicle and sped away.

Another deputy in a marked vehicle with its lights and siren also activated then crossed into Collins’ lane but she allegedly crashed into the front of the vehicle and kept driving.

Authorities said Collins was driving erratically as she fled toward the Charles Lane Apartments. Deputies blocked the entrance with their vehicles, but Collins allegedly drove over the grass to get into the parking lot.

She allegedly parked in front of her apartment building, got out of her car and ran up to the apartment’s front door. She went inside and tried to shut the door, but deputies were able to take her into custody, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Collins is charged with third-degree fleeing, malicious destruction of fire or police property, assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and malicious destruction of a building less than $200.

Officials said Collins has a criminal history, which includes assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly person, third-degree retail fraud, operating under the influence of liquor, and domestic violence.

Watch video of the chase below: