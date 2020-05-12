39ºF

Speeding driver hits police car, crashes into Hamtramck building

Driver listed as stable

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A speeding driver hit a Detroit police car before crashing into a Hamtramck building Monday.

Police said the driver hit the officer’s car and continued onto a brick building near Caniff Street and Joseph Campau Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. The Detroit officer was passing through the city.

The officer and driver were both taken to a hospital.

The officer was treated and released. The speeding driver is still being treated and is listed as stable.

Hamtramck police are investigating the crash.

