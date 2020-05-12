Speeding driver hits police car, crashes into Hamtramck building
Driver listed as stable
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A speeding driver hit a Detroit police car before crashing into a Hamtramck building Monday.
Police said the driver hit the officer’s car and continued onto a brick building near Caniff Street and Joseph Campau Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. The Detroit officer was passing through the city.
The officer and driver were both taken to a hospital.
The officer was treated and released. The speeding driver is still being treated and is listed as stable.
Hamtramck police are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.