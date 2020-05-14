ChadTough Foundation moves to virtual world, still fighting for a cure

DETROIT – It’s been nearly five years since Chad Carr lost his battle with an inoperable brain tumor called DIPG.

In the time since, the Chad Tough Foundation has raised millions of dollars for research. There was supposed to be a big fundraiser this weekend, but with the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, that’s not possible. So, the foundation is adapting.

The Carr family lost a piece of its heart in November 2015. Chad, 5, bravely fought DIPG for 14 months.

“Every day we miss him,” Former Michigan Coach Lloyd Carr, Chad’s grandfather, said. “Life will never be the same, but with the help of all the people on the ChadTough team, that has really made a difference.”

The mission of the ChadTough Foundation has been to inspire and to fund research. So far, it’s raised $10 Million.

“We do a lot at the University of Michigan, we’re also funding researchers at 21 universities and hospitals worldwide,” Chad’s mom Tammi Carr said. “It’s the best DIPG research out there.”

But, it’s still a 0 percent survival rate, so the fight continues.

This weekend was supposed to be the Champions for Change Gala, but 1,000 people can’t gather together right now.

“We’ve transitioned into a virtual world as best we can,” Tammi Carr said. “Part of me thinks it’s a way to get more people engaged.”

Sunday May 17 at 7 p.m., the foundation will host a live-streaming event called ChadTough Live – Tougher Together virtual event. Coach Carr, Coach John Beilein, Brandon Inge, Dick Vitale will all talk sports. Jay Feeley will host. Families will talk about DIPG’s devastating impact and doctors will talk about a possible cure.

“We have a chance to develop a breakthrough in cancer research and all diseases related to DIPG,” Coach Carr said. “We are a team. We wake up every day trying to do something, do something.”

Chad was a precious gift to his family when he was alive. Soon, his greatest gift may be a game-changing breakthrough for other kids with DIPG.

“I know he’s smiling down on us,” Tammi Carr said. “We feel him. We feel his winks. I know he will be there with us on Sunday.”