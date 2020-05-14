Former UAW President Gary Jones arraigned on federal corruption charges

DETROIT – Gary Jones used to sit at the top of one of the world’s most powerful labor unions.

Jones appeared remotely in front of a federal judge Thursday to be arraigned on corruption charges.

Federal court provided a feed of the arraignment of the former UAW boss on embezzlement, racketeering and tax charges, but court rules demand that the feed was not to be used publicly.

Jones wore a suit and tie while the judge sat on the bench in his robe. A not-guilty plea was entered and Jones was given a $10,000 bond. It was a new way of doing court business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones is the highest-ranking UAW member charged in a corruption scandal that has lead to 13 convictions.

Allegations that Jones and others used UAW funds to live large -- treating themselves to luxurious private villas in California, golf, expensive dinners and more.

Jones is expected to plead guilty to these charges June 3. It’s unclear if federal court will be open by then.

The UAW released the following statement: