Taylor police arrest person accused of shooting relative

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor police have arrested a person accused of shooting a family member.

A man was shot around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Myler Street, according to authorities.

Police said the alleged shooter is a relative of the victim. That person was taken into custody by officers, Taylor police said.

The weapon was recovered at the scene, officials said.

The victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers don’t believe there’s any further threat to the public.