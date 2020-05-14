52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Taylor police arrest person accused of shooting relative

Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Taylor, Wayne County, Crime, Local, Shooting, Taylor Shooting, Myler Street, Taylor Police Department, Taylor Police, Relative Shooting
The scene of a May 14, 2020, shooting in Taylor.
The scene of a May 14, 2020, shooting in Taylor. (WDVI)

TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor police have arrested a person accused of shooting a family member.

A man was shot around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Myler Street, according to authorities.

Police said the alleged shooter is a relative of the victim. That person was taken into custody by officers, Taylor police said.

The weapon was recovered at the scene, officials said.

The victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Officers don’t believe there’s any further threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: