Taylor father accused of shooting son during argument

TAYLOR, Mich. – A Taylor man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his 28-year-old son during an argument Thursday.

Fredrick Larry Williams, 52, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, careless discharge of a weapon and two counts of felony firearm.

Police were called to the 25000 block of Myler Street at 9:11 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in front of a home.

According to police, Williams and his son were arguing. The argument allegedly turned physical before Williams is accused of shooting his son with a handgun.