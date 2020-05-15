Detroit mayor taps former hospital president and Michigan Supreme Court chief justice Conrad Mallett to be deputy mayor

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday the appointment of Conrad Mallett, as deputy mayor.

Mallett has spent the past 20 years as a top administrator at the Detroit Medical Center, much of that time serving as president of one of Michigan’s largest hospitals, Sinai-Grace. Prior to that, Mallett spent eight years as a member of the Michigan Supreme Court, his last two years as its Chief Justice.

In his role as Deputy Mayor, Mallett will lead the city’s long-term response to the coronavirus crisis, including the safe reopening of the city and preparing for a potential spike in COVID-19 cases this winter. Mallett’s portfolio will reflect his breadth of professional and community experience, and will include the following areas of city government:

Public Health

State and Federal Government Relations

Community Affairs

Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity

“COVID-19 is going to be a threat to the health of our residents and to the health of Detroit’s economy for at least the next year,” said Duggan. “Conrad Mallett brings us the senior leader we have been looking for with a deep health care background. We are very fortunate to convince him to return to public service.”

Detroit Police Chief James Craig to remain deputy mayor for public safety

While Mallett’s title will be Deputy Mayor for his portfolio, Police Chief James Craig will continue to serve as Deputy Mayor for public safety, with no additional compensation.

As part of his ongoing role as deputy mayor, Craig will continue to fulfill the Charter required responsibility of leading the city in the event of the mayor’s inability to serve. It is not uncommon to have more than one deputy mayor. From 2014-16, Carol O’Cleireacain served as Deputy Mayor for the Economic Policy while Ike McKinnon served as the city’s administrative and chartered deputy mayor.

Mallett is being appointed to fill the vacancy recently created by the departure of chief administrative officer Bethany Melitz and will result in no increase to the city budget.

“This is a pivotal time in our city’s history, and I’m honored that the mayor has asked me to join the great leadership team he has built,” Mallett said. “I look forward to working with our group executives, department heads, City Council members and others to navigate these uncertain times as we continue to build a city that provides support and opportunity for all Detroiters.”

Mallett officially starts his new position Monday, May 25.