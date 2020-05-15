'Slap in the face’: Michigan lawmakers want Kroger to extend workers’ $2 raise beyond this weekend

DETROIT – A group of Michigan lawmakers is calling on Kroger to extend the $2 pay raise it gave to workers during the pandemic, saying it would be “a slap in the face” to let the ‘Hero Pay’ expire this weekend while the coronavirus (COVID-19) remains a threat.

On Thursday, Congress members Rashida Tlaib, Debbie Dingell, Dan Kildee, Brenda Lawrence, Andy Levin and Haley Stevens sent a letter to The Kroger Company.

The lawmakers are calling on Kroger, the largest US supermarket by revenue, to continue its $2 per hour “Hero Pay," which was issued due to worker concerns at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger’s “Hero Pay” is set to end nationwide Sunday.

Michigan lawmakers are saying because the state still has among the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation, Kroger workers are still at risk.

“As long as this health crisis persists and Kroger is open for business, Kroger has a duty to continue ‘Hero Pay’ for its brave workers,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “Ending ‘Hero Pay’ while Kroger employees continue to put themselves at great risk is a slap in the face to everyone who has enabled your doors to remain open. Kroger’s competitors continue to provide hazard pay to frontline employees, and Kroger must do the same.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has led a protest of Kroger’s decision to end “Hero Pay.” The union is still awaiting a decision.

You can view the full letter below.