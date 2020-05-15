What it’s like in Ohio as businesses reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

SYLVANIA, Ohio – Michigan is still under a stay-at-home order, but across the border in Ohio a similar order is starting to loosen restrictions.

After weeks of being shut down to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Ohio is slowly reopening the state’s economy. As of Friday, hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, spas can reopen -- and restaurants can serve people outside.

Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio is across the border in Sylvania, Ohio.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-home order through May 28. She also announced a 6 phase plan to reopen the state. Manufacturers were able to reopen on Monday.