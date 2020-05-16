Ferndale man charged after allegedly starting fires at town homes under construction
David Hayes accused of starting small fires
FERNDALE, Mich. – A Ferndale man is facing charges after he allegedly started multiple fires at town homes that are under construction.
Police said David Hayes, 34, started three small fires in an unoccupied town home. Officials believe the fires extinguished on their own.
Hayes was arrested Wednesday.
He is charged third-degree arson. He was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. Hayes is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
