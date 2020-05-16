Michigan Treasury extends tax payment deadlines for businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Treasury announced Saturday that business taxpayers have additional time to pay their Sales, Use and Withholding (SUW) taxes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Michigan businesses can postpone SUW tax payments through June 20 without penalties or interest. Payments that can be deferred include those that were due in March, April and May. Quarterly filers are also eligible to defer payments.

"We have carefully listened to the concerns of our business partners,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “Moving the sales, use and withholding tax deadline until June and providing other repayment options will help taxpayers navigate their way through this crisis.”

Officials say the deferment option is not available for accelerated SUW tax filers.

The state Treasury will announce additional payment options available to business taxpayers in the future, officials said.

Businesses with questions can learn more or contact the state Treasury at their website here.

