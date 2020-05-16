Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reiterated that coronavirus (COVID-19) is still a serious threat.

Here’s what happened Friday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized the serious threat still posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) by comparing the number of the state’s deaths to the capacity of the Fox Theatre.

As of Friday, 4,825 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus in Michigan. The state also went over 50,000 total confirmed cases Friday, at 50,079.

Several sheriffs have publicly stated they will not enforce parts of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) Executive Orders.

Attorney General Dana Nessel spoke with Local 4 about what it means when law enforcement refuse to enforce the law.

Families with loved ones in nursing homes have reached out to the Local 4 Defenders. They worry and wonder about the care they’re getting.

"My biggest fear was that she would contract it,” Anthony Messina said about his sister, Mary.

Messina is mourning the loss of his sister. He said she came down with COVID-19 inside the Macomb County nursing home where she was living.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 50,079 as of Thursday, including 4,825 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 49,582 confirmed cases and 4,787 deaths Wednesday.

The official recovery total is 22,686.

A group of Michigan lawmakers is calling on Kroger to extend the $2 pay raise it gave to workers during the pandemic, saying it would be “a slap in the face” to let the ‘Hero Pay’ expire this weekend while the coronavirus (COVID-19) remains a threat.

On Thursday, Congress members Rashida Tlaib, Debbie Dingell, Dan Kildee, Brenda Lawrence, Andy Levin and Haley Stevens sent a letter to The Kroger Company.

Rolling Hills Water Park and Blue Heron Bay will both be closed for the summer. Blue Heron was already going to be closed this year due to infrastructure issues, but the decision to close Rolling Hills was based on concerns about social distancing at a water park, officials said.

Also, day camp programs at Rolling Hills, Independence Lake, the Meri Lou Murray Recreation Center and the Ypsilanti-based Playground Camp are all canceled.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

