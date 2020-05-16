Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard clarifies position on enforcement of Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Orders

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – In preparing our story on three local sheriffs who have gone on the record as not enforcing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders, Local 4 reporter Paula Tutman asked for nearly a week for all three sheriffs to join her for an interview to clarify their positions.

READ: Several Michigan sheriffs say they won’t enforce Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders

Friday evening, after our story aired -- Oakland County Sheriff Michael “Mike” Bouchard, who originally did not want to be interviewed, decided to go on the record to clarify his position.

He did a Zoom interview with Paula Tutman Friday evening.

READ: Shiawassee County Sheriff releases statement regarding Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Orders

Watch a portion of the interview above.