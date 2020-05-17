Carl’s Golfland donates $100,000 to TaylorMade’s ‘Driving Relief’ fundraiser

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Bloomfield Hills-based Carl’s Golfland announced Sunday a $100,000 donation to TaylorMade’s Driving Relief charity fundraiser to support response efforts to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

May 17, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 51,142; Death toll now at 4,891

The fundraiser -- a charity golf match airing Sunday -- is raising money to support the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 response.

Sunday’s match will be the first live golf event televised since the beginning of the pandemic. PGA Tour officials say all local and federal guidelines will be followed during the event.

The fundraiser will raise $3 million toward the two foundations. TaylorMade ambassadors Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff are headlining the fundraiser match in Florida.

Carl’s Golfland’s donation is part of their “#ShankThisVirus” campaign, through which they’ve already donated more than $250,000 to local hospitals and charities amid the pandemic.

MORE: Coronavirus News