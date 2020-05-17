59ºF

Local News

Carl’s Golfland donates $100,000 to TaylorMade’s ‘Driving Relief’ fundraiser

The funds will support national foundations’ coronavirus response efforts

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2018, file photo, Dustin Johnson left, and Rory McIlroy shake hands on 16th green at the end of a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Johnson and McIlroy headline a $3 million charity match for COVID-19 relief that will mark the first live golf on television since the pandemic shut down sports worldwide. The May 17 match will be played at Seminole Golf Club in South Florida. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Bloomfield Hills-based Carl’s Golfland announced Sunday a $100,000 donation to TaylorMade’s Driving Relief charity fundraiser to support response efforts to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The fundraiser -- a charity golf match airing Sunday -- is raising money to support the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 response.

Sunday’s match will be the first live golf event televised since the beginning of the pandemic. PGA Tour officials say all local and federal guidelines will be followed during the event.

The fundraiser will raise $3 million toward the two foundations. TaylorMade ambassadors Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff are headlining the fundraiser match in Florida.

Carl’s Golfland’s donation is part of their “#ShankThisVirus” campaign, through which they’ve already donated more than $250,000 to local hospitals and charities amid the pandemic.

