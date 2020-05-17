57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Metro Detroit hair care company using technology to help community during pandemic

Naturalicious using technology; video conferencing with people to keep hair healthy

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Tags: Tech Time, Detroit, Wayne County, Metro Detroit, Community, Tech, Technology, News

DETROIT – A local hair care company called Naturalicious is using technology to expand and to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local 4′s Andrew Humphrey has more on the company in this week’s Tech Time Segment.

You can watch the full segment in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: