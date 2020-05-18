14-year-old Detroit boy reported missing after argument with mother

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 14-year-old Mylan Mason who was last seen by his mother Friday, May 16 at 1 p.m. in the area of Grayton and Harper.

Police say Mason got into an argument with his mother in a car. The teen then got out of the car and walked away towards Cadieux.

He is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 115 pounds, light skinned with a small afro hairstyle. Mason disappeared wearing a burgundy hoodie, black skinny jeans and flip flops. Police say he is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.