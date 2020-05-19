Detroit nuns step up ministry during coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the course of ministry for a Detroit convent.

Their path has been difficult at times but they have also found some silver linings during the pandemic.

The sisters of the Mother of Perpetual Help Convent opened a free cafe two months before Michigan’s stay-at-home order was issued. Their goal was to help and get to know the people of the community.

When they had to shut down and the nearby food bank shut down -- their mission took another path. Curbside food support.

