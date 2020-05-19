Family remembers 19-year-old murdered on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Family said 19-year-old Jermaine Odell had a bright future and a heart of gold -- he was shot and killed on Monday on Detroit’s east side.

“Even though he was 19, he had a 13-year-old’s heart,” Jermaine’s aunt, Chauntel Holmes, said.

Holmes watched her nephew mature for the duration of his life.

“You know he was just a sweet innocent boy. Someone took his life It’s devastating to his mom, his sisters, the rest of his family,” Holmes said.

Odell was shot as he sat in his car on Fenelon Street at 9 p.m. On Tuesday, a makeshift memorial was placed there.

“It was random. He didn’t have any issues with anyone. He wasn’t into any type of street activity,” Holmes said. “He already sat down and wrote his 2020 goals that he wanted to accomplish and it’s just unfortunate that he won’t be able to do those things. It’s devastating to his mom, his sisters, the rest of his family."

Holmes has a message for her nephew’s killer.

“You are a coward because you didn’t just kill a boy -- you killed his family too and you should turn yourself in,” Holmes said.

The suspect is described as a black man with shoulder length dread lock style hair. He fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.