Here’s how to win 4 lifetime free tickets to Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point is offering “everyday heroes” -- including nurses, grocery store workers and parents -- a chance to win four tickets that will get them into the amusement park for free for the rest of their lives.

Officials with Cedar Point said it will celebrate the everyday heroes of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by offering “Tickets of a Lifetime,” which gives the holder lifetime admission into the company’s amusement and water parks.

Frontline nurses, doctors, EMTs, caregivers, supply chain workers, grocery store workers, retail workers, parents who are now self-taught teachers, neighbors and anyone who has gone above and beyond to help others during the pandemic is eligible for the contest, Cedar Point announced.

Ten heroes will be selected as winners by a panel of judges, officials said.

Nominations are open through May 29. Communities or individuals can nominate their hero for a chance to win lifetime tickets for themselves and three others of their choosing -- a total of four tickets per winning hero.

Click here to nominate a hero for the contest. Submit a photo of the nominee and explain how they are helping the community and deserve to win the lifetime tickets.

Click here to view the full rules and instructions for the contest.