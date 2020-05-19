Plymouth adjusts Memorial Day celebrations to honor veterans amid pandemic

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Memorial Day celebrations will carry on in Plymouth with some changes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Event organizers announced Tuesday that the annual Memorial Day Parade and following ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park will not take place.

Instead there will be a short, private wreath-laying ceremony at the park where veterans can watch from outside their vehicles on Monday. A procession of veterans will then drive through the city starting at 10 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to watch the procession from outside their homes in support of the veterans.

Visit the city’s website here for more information about the event.