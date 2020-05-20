63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Catastrophic floods completely destroy roads around Midland County

Edenville, Sanford dams fail

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Midland County, Michigan, Flooding, Michigan Flooding, Shawn Ley, Midland, Edenville, Sanford, Sanford Dam, Edenville Dam
Damage to an M-30 bridge in Edenville due to flooding on May 20, 2020.
Damage to an M-30 bridge in Edenville due to flooding on May 20, 2020. (WDIV)

EDENVILLE, Mich. – Catastrophic flooding caused by two dam failures in Midland County have completely destroyed many of the roads in the area.

Shawn Ley got a firsthand look at the damage.

He took a walk along the M-30 bridge. You can see the footage in the video below.

The Edenville Dam, which federal officials had concerns about and stripped of its license, gave way after about nine inches of rain.

A gas station owner at the corner said the water came through at 5 p.m. Tuesday, taking out the bridge and a nearby home.

The power of the water when it came through was enough to blow holes in the road and warp the guardrail.

Many trees were also taken out in the area.

Sections of the entire bridge are gone, with flowing water visible below.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: