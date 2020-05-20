Detroit police search for man connected to fatal stabbing on city’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking assistance to identify and locate a man involved in a fatal stabbing incident that occurred on May 14.

Police say the suspect approached the male victim around 3:20 a.m. at a green light location in the 21300 block of West McNichols Road demanding to speak with an individual that was not there. The 30-year-old victim ran out the door and was chased by the suspect, who then stabbed the victim multiple times at the end of the walkway, officials said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, police say.

The suspect is described as an Asian man who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a medium build. The man was seen wearing a black hat, black bandana face covering, black hoodie under a dark jacket, black jogging pants, white gym shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Below is a video of the suspect provided by the Detroit Police Department:

