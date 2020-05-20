Oakland County man’s GPS tether from earlier peeping Tom charge lead police to find him peeking into windows

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills man has been arrested for peeking through the windows of a Southfield home, police said.

In January, Donovan Johnson was arrested on suspicion of a peeping Tom incident in Bloomfield Township. After being arraigned, Johnson was given bond and placed on a GPS tether while awaiting court proceedings.

According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, an investigation began into Johnson on April 23, after another peeping Tom was reported in the area where Johnson had committed prior incidents. Police said Johnson’s GPS tether data cleared him as a suspect, but revealed suspicious activity in other communities. Police said they believed Johnson had followed women home from department stores to find where they lived and would later return to their backyards in the evening.

On May 14, police said officers were conducting surveillance on Johnson when they observed him peeking into windows in Southfield. Southfield police arrested Johnson and issued him a citation for disorderly conduct / window peeping.

Bloomfield Township Police took custody of Johnson so his conditional bond could be revoked.

According to authorities, Johnson appeared before a judge Monday and pleaded guilty to the bond violation and no contest to the original five window peeping charges from January.

He will be held at Oakland County Jail until he is sentenced.