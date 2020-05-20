Rochester Hills firefighters urge ‘extreme caution’ during river use after water rescue

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Two individuals were reported as trapped in the Clinton River in Rochester Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rochester Hills Fire Department arrived to the area of Avon and South Livernois to rescue the individuals around 5 p.m. Upon arrival firefighters found the individuals out of the water, but their kayaks were wedged in tree debris in the river, officials said.

Officials say the individuals were examined by paramedics and released with no injuries.

The Rochester Hills Fire Department is urging extreme caution to residents visiting the river due to high water and fast moving currents caused by recent heavy rains.

Officials say this is the second incident involving people on the river that they’ve responded to in one week.

“This is no time for the unexperienced to be in a kayak on that river,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Captain Lee Mayes.

Heavy rains led to rising water levels throughout the state, most notably the cities of Edenville, Midland and Sanford -- where breaches in the Edenville and Sanford dams have nearly 10,000 people evacuating their homes to escape the floods.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a state of emergency for Midland County late Tuesday night in response to the flooding.

Officials say downtown Midland could be under 9 feet of water due to the condition of the Edenville dam.

