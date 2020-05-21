Michigan man threatens President, Vice President, schools, says police can’t stop him, arrested same day

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – Jeffrey David Cox, a Grand Blanc resident, was taken into custody Saturday after authorities claim he made threats to kill the President and to bomb several locations.

According to court documents, Cox had sent at least 20 threatening emails Saturday from his personal email to Mott Community College’s admissions office, Monroe Community College’s president’s office and the Navy’s Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois.

Excerpts from some of the emails are listed below.

“I will steal an aircraft and crash it into the U.S. Naval Reservation in San Diego, California.”

“There is a bomb in the White House set to detonate Monday, May 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM. I either placed it near the main white house gates or in the White House itself. I plan to assassinate the President and the Vice President. Nobody can stop me.”

“I will kill and murder Sophia Winningham, the State of Michigan Adult Protective Services social worker.”

“I will place a bomb in all Mott Community College campuses set to detonate on Monday, May 18, 2020. This time it is for real and I am dead serious about it. I will also go on a shooting spree and kill all of the students and staff at all of the campuses of Mott Community College sometime next week. This time it is for real and I am dead serious about it. I won’t tell you when I will do it because I don’t want the police to catch me or stop me, but rest assured I will do it and this time it is for real. I am doing this because I think it is extremely funny and I just love the thrill of killing people and destroying buildings and stirring up trouble. There is nothing you or the police can do to stop me! Ha Ha Ha!”

The affidavit said special agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service checked the email and found that it belonged to Cox.

That same day, Grand Blanc Police Department detectives, officers, and U.S. Secret Service agents executed a state search warrant at Cox’s home in Grand Blanc and arrested him.

Authorities said Cox was interviewed and admitted to using the email to send the threatening emails, that he sent the emails to calm himself down and had no intent to carry out the threats.

The case was brought Wednesday to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.