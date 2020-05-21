Oakland County cafe reopening despite governor’s order amid COVID-19 pandemic

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Huron Valley Guns has an entire complex in New Hudson and it’s not just firearms.

It also has a barber shop and a cafe. Owner Ed Swadish has decided to reopen his cafe Thursday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

May 20, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 53,009; Death toll now at 5,060

A post on the store’s Facebook page says, “We will not obey illegal orders. We went along with the flattening the curve concept but never agreed to closing until the virus is eradicated. The virus is real and sadly many lives have been lost. However, when all the states that are still on lockdown are Democratic I have to assume there are politically charged motivations. I’m not losing my business for that."

Local 4 reached out to Swadish, who declined an on camera interview, but did discuss his reasoning. He told Local 4′s Mara MacDonald that he feels this virus has been politically weaponized.

READ: New studies show how COVID-19 affects heart, lungs, taste

He’s not concerned about his licenses but the on-site barber shop will remain closed because the stylists are concerned about their licenses. The restaurant will have tables outside and social distancing. He is not requiring customers to wear a mask, but servers will be wearing them along with gloves.

Everything on the tables will be disposable. The menu has already been printed up and dubbed the “Freedom Menu."

It is unclear whether Attorney General Dana Nessel will move to shut down the restaurant, like the state did to a barber who reopened in Owosso, but Huron Valley Guns and its Molly Pitcher Cafe could also find themselves in trouble with the Oakland County Health Department.

READ: County Commissioner to Trump: ‘Cancel your visit to Washtenaw County’