Local 4 dominates in May

WDIV-Local 4, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate in Detroit, is the dominant television news source in Southeastern Michigan, according to the Nielsen Company for the just-completed May sweeps period (4/23/20 to 5/20/20).

"I am extremely thankful to our entire WDIV news team and how we completely reinvented how we work during a pandemic," said Local 4 News Director Kim Voet. "The coronavirus has hit metro Detroit hard and it's amazing to see how resourceful we’ve become while working around the clock to make sure our viewers get the vital information they need."

WDIV-Local 4’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, is the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit (Comscore/March 2020), already poised to finish May with more than 10 million unique visitors.

Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period across all the key demographics. Delivering with a 6.3 household rating/17 household share, which equates to 109,000 households, beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.5 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/44,000 HH) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (3.9 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/68,000 HH). Unprecedented growth across all demographics over last May, plus up 67% in Adults 25-54 and 40% in Women.

Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its nine-year winning streak and is the leader in the time period across all key demographics. The newscast delivered an 8.2 household rating/19 household share, which equates to 142,000 households, beating both WXYZ (4.7 HH RTG/11 HH SHR/82,000 HH) and WJBK (4.1 HH RTG/9 HH SHR/72,000 HH). WDIV-Local 4 increased across the key demographics, specifically +63% in Adults 25-54 and +43% in Women 25-54.

Local 4 News at 6 p.m. continues its No. 1 position across all demographics and is the most-watched early evening newscast in the market, with a 9.7 household rating/20 household share/168,000 households as compared to WXYZ (7.3 HH RTG/15 HH SHR/126,000 HH) and WJBK (3.3 HH RTG/7 HH SHR/58,000 HH). WDIV-Local 4 grew YTY, holding its position as Detroit’s No. 1 newscast: +63% in Adults 25-54 and +46% in Women 25-54 over May 2019.

Local 4 News at 11 p.m. airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News. This month, Local 4’s 11 p.m. news experienced huge year-to-year increases across all demographics. It delivered a 7.3 household rating/16 household share, which equates to 127,000 households. Local 4 News at 11p.m. beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news (4.4 HH RTG /9 HH SHR /77,000 HH) and their 11 p.m. news (3.2 HH RTG/7 HH SHR/56,000 HH) as compared to WXYZ’s 11 p.m. newscast (3.9 HH RTG/9 HH SHR/69,000 HH). WDIV grew YTY, holding its position as Detroit’s No. 1 newscast: +80% in Adults 25-54 and +83% in Women 25-54 over May 2019.

WDIV-Local 4 expanded their late newscasts in April and May in order to provide viewers with the most updated information about local developments in the coronavirus crisis. The extra content was a ratings winner with 4.6 household ratings/12 household share/79,000 viewers. In the coveted demos, the special newscast delivered 2.0 HH RTG/9 HH SHR/31,000 in Adults 25-54 and 2.2 HH RTG/9HH SHR/18,000 in Women 25-54.

WDIV-Local 4 also continues to be the leader in late-night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate across all demographics with a 8.9 rating/17 share, which equates to 155,000 households compared to WXYZ’s 7 p.m. news and The List (4.8 HH RTG/9 HH SHR/83,000 HH) and WJBK’s TMZ/EXTRA (2.5 HH RTG/5 HH SHR /44,000 HH). Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy! continues to experience giant growth with 36% in Adults 25-54 and 32% in Women 25-54 over March 2019.

At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today, kept its second place finish in May delivering a 2.6 HH rating and a 13 HH share, which equates to 45,000 households, placing a 2nd to WJBK (3.2 HH rating/17 HH share/55,000 HH) at 6 a.m.

“I want to thank our viewers and website users who are turning to us in record numbers during this time of crisis,” said Marla Drutz, WDIV’s Vice President and General Manager. “I also want to give a special shout out to Dr. Frank McGeorge, our medical reporter who is also an Emergency Room doctor when he’s not working for us. He has guided our pandemic coverage on air and online with his expert advice to keep our viewers safe, as well as our team here at the station.”