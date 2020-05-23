Detroit police investigate smash-and-grab on city’s east side
A local business was breached by a vehicle early Saturday morning
DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a smash-and-grab incident on the city’s east side on Saturday.
Police say unknown suspects breached a local business by backing a silver 2002 GMC Envoy into the building in the 14300 block of Harper Avenue around 5:24 a.m.
It is unknown if anything was stolen at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information can contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.
